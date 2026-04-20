Louisiana [US], April 20 (ANI): Eight children were killed in a shooting spree in the southern US state of Louisiana in what police believe was a case of domestic violence, Al Jazeera reported.

Authorities said the suspected gunman, who was not immediately identified, was later fatally shot by police following a vehicle chase early Sunday, as reported by Al Jazeera.

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The incident took place in Shreveport, in northwestern Louisiana. Officials said the victims were between one and 14 years old.

"This is a rather extensive crime scene spanning between two residences," Shreveport Police Corporal Chris Bordelon told a press conference, adding that a third residence was also part of the scene being combed by investigators.

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"Some of the children inside were his descendants," he added.

According to Al Jazeera, Police also confirmed that two other individuals were injured in the shooting, though their condition was not immediately disclosed.

Officials said the crime scene stretched across three locations as investigators continued to piece together the sequence of events. Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said the suspect was killed during a police chase that extended into Bossier City.

"This is an extensive scene, unlike anything most of us have ever seen," Smith added.

Louisiana State Police said their detectives had been requested by Shreveport police to assist with the investigation. In a statement, they confirmed that no officers were injured during the incident involving an officer-involved shooting after the pursuit, Al Jazeera reported.

Authorities have appealed to the public for any photos, videos or information that could assist the ongoing investigation, as reported by Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)