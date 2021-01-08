Los Angeles, Jan 8 (PTI) Netflix has announced that Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez-starrer "Yes Day" will debut on its platform on March 12.

The streamer shared the news in a post on Twitter on Thursday.

The film has been directed by Miguel Arteta, who previously worked with Garner on the 2014 family comedy, "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day".

Based on a New York Times bestseller from author Amy Krouse Rosenthal and illustrator Tom Lichtenheld, the movie also features "You" breakout Jenna Ortega.

Garner and Ramirez play a couple who can't say no to their kids on a Yes Day. The kids make the rules and the parents have no choice but to go with the adventurous flow.

The project has been produced by Entertainment 360 and Grey Matter Productions.

