Washington [US], December 1 (ANI): Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez reflected on her decade-long journey in Hollywood and opened up about the challenges she faced as a Latina actress in the film industry.
While appearing on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, Lopez opened up about her early days in the film industry and her 'belief to belong' conviction which helped her to break certain 'moulds' in Hollywood.
Also Read | 'And It's Up': Alia Bhatt's Christmas Tree Radiates Holiday Cheer With Baubles Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Kapoor's Names.
"I heard someone say that positive change is slow -- and it is -- but as long as we're moving in the right direction, that's what matters," Lopez says. "When I started, there weren't a lot of roles for Latinas. I was auditioning for parts with accents and stereotypes. I kept thinking, 'Why can't I just play a romantic lead? Why can't I be the girl next door?' That belief--that conviction that I belonged -- was what helped me break those moulds." said Lopez.
'The Boy Next Door' actress's journey in Hollywood wasn't full of roses. Due to her upb.com/intent/tweet?url=https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/entertainment-news-jennifer-lopez-recalls-her-early-struggles-and-how-she-overcame-latina-stereotypes-in-hollywood-6458998.html&text=Entertainment+News+%7C+Jennifer+Lopez+Recalls+Her+Early+Struggles+and+How+She+Overcame+Latina+Stereotypes+in+Hollywood&via=latestly" title="Tweet">