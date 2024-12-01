Entertainment News | Jennifer Lopez Recalls Her Early Struggles and How She Overcame Latina Stereotypes in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez opened up about her early days in the film industry and the importance of her 'belief to belong' which helped her to break certain 'moulds' in Hollywood.

Agency News ANI| Dec 01, 2024 06:00 PM IST
Jennifer Lopez Recalls Her Early Struggles and How She Overcame Latina Stereotypes in Hollywood
Actor-Singer Jennifer Lopez (Source: Instagram/@jlo)

Washington [US], December 1 (ANI): Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez reflected on her decade-long journey in Hollywood and opened up about the challenges she faced as a Latina actress in the film industry.

While appearing on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, Lopez opened up about her early days in the film industry and her 'belief to belong' conviction which helped her to break certain 'moulds' in Hollywood.

"I heard someone say that positive change is slow -- and it is -- but as long as we're moving in the right direction, that's what matters," Lopez says. "When I started, there weren't a lot of roles for Latinas. I was auditioning for parts with accents and stereotypes. I kept thinking, 'Why can't I just play a romantic lead? Why can't I be the girl next door?' That belief--that conviction that I belonged -- was what helped me break those moulds." said Lopez.

'The Boy Next Door' actress's journey in Hollywood wasn't full of roses. Due to her upbringing in the Bronx as the daughter of Puerto Rican parents, Lopez admitted that she went through imposter syndrome in the initial years of her career.

"Imposter syndrome is real, especially when you come from neighbourhoods like I did," she admits. "But I've learned that it's about what you tell yourself. You have to redirect that inner voice. Whenever the doubts creep in -- 'I don't belong here, I'm not good enough' -- you need to replace them with, 'No, I've worked hard. I do belong here.' It's a mindset that transforms everything." Lopez added in the Variety's Awards Circuit podcast.

Lopez will be next seen in a biographical sports drama film titled 'Unstoppable'. She will be playing the role of Judy Robles, the mother of NCAA wrestling champion Anthony Robles.

The film is based on the real-life story of Anthony Roble, a one-legged wrestler who defied all odds to become a champion. Directed by debutant Villy Goldenberg, the film stars Jharrel Jerome in the lead role.

'Unstoppable' will be released on January 16 on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

