Washington [US], August 1 (ANI): Hollywood star Jessica Alba recently opened up about her relationship with her husband Cash Warren during an interview with Katherine Schwarzenegger.

According to Fox News, talking to Katherine on her Instagram show, 'Before, During and After Baby', the 40-year-old actor said, "It's all rosy for 2 1/2 years. But then after that, you become roommates."

She further added, "You're just going through the motions. You have the responsibilities. It's a lot of, like, checking the boxes, right?"

Jessica also opened up about how easy it is to take your partner for granted. The 'Good Luck Chuck' actor shared, "We have, like, obviously the friendship, the comfort of, like, 'you're not going anywhere,' and so sometimes you don't treat those people the best, right?"

She continued, "You don't consider their feelings in the way that you would consider other people's feelings. So that is something that I think is a constant one to work on."

Jessica and her film producer husband have been married since 2008. Together, the couple shares three children Honor, Haven and Hayes.

As per Fox News, in the end, she told Katherine that becoming a mother forced her to become comfortable with being vulnerable. "I feel like I didn't really understand the nooks and crannies of the complexity of feelings and relationship dynamics," she said, adding, "There wasn't a lot of space held for vulnerability." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)