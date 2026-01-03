Washington DC [US], January 3 (ANI): Grammy-winning neo-soul singer Jill Scott has announced the release of her first studio album in over 10 years, titled 'To Whom This May Concern', scheduled to arrive on February 13, just ahead of Valentine's Day, according to Billboard

The upcoming project marks Scott's return to music after her 2015 album 'Woman', which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart. To Whom This May Concern will feature 19 tracks and includes collaborations with artists such as Ab-Soul, J.I.D, fellow Philadelphia native Tierra Whack and Too $hort.

Scott has also assembled a notable team of producers for the album, including DJ Premier, Adam Blackstone, Om'Mas Keith, Camper, Andre Harris, Seige Montracity, Trombone Shorty, Eric Wortham, DW Wright and VT Tolan. The lead single, "Beautiful People," has already been released, offering a glimpse into the project's musical direction, according to Billboard.

The album will be released through The Orchard, marking a new chapter in Scott's career following the conclusion of her previous deal with Atlantic Records. Announcing the project on social media, Scott thanked her fans for their continued support and patience, writing that the album is "inspirational" and deeply personal.

"Finally my new album entitled TO WHOM THIS MAY CONCERN drops Feb. 13th!!!! PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE and THANK YOU for your patience and your listening ears," Scott wrote when announcing the inspirational album. "Presave link available in my bio now! Much Love, Jilly from Philly."

Speaking about the album during an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast in December, Scott said the record reflects her life experiences and artistic growth. She described the project as emotionally rich and musically expansive, highlighting the strong sense of musicianship and collaboration that shaped the album.

"It's a lot of living in this album. It's a lot of revelation. Musically, it's a full spectrum. Had some wonderful musicians come in. I feel touched all over, literally," she said. "The musicianship on this project and the people that gravitated towards it, I couldn't be happier. I couldn't have ever even imagined who is on this album," as quoted by Billboard.

Beyond music, Scott has also remained active in acting. She appeared as herself in a 2025 episode of Abbott Elementary and is set to feature in Tyler Perry's upcoming film, Why Did I Get Married Again? later this year.

To Whom This May Concern will be available for streaming from February 13, according to Billboard. (ANI)

