There's great news for all as JioMart has come up with a 'Grand Republic Day Sale'.

Running through January 26, the sale features discounts of up to 80 per cent across electronics, fashion, FMCG, groceries, and home and kitchen essentials.

It features deals across smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, and wearables, along with sharp price points across men's, women's, and kids' fashion starting from Rs 99. Customers can also access a wide range of offers on daily essentials such as staples, edible oils, masalas, snacks, beauty, baby care, and home care products --enabling them to shop for both festive and everyday household needs.

Top Electronics Deals of the Sale:

* The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro (256 GB) with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and a 7000mAh battery isavailable for Rs 32,999*.

* Get the sleek MacBook Air M2, perfect for pro-level performance and portability, at a specialprice of Rs 64,990*.

* The Realme P4x 5G (6 GB | 128 GB) is priced at just Rs 15,999*.

* Upgrade to the TCL 55" 4K UHD Google TV with a metallic design for only Rs 29,990*.

* The Fire-Boltt Maverick Smartwatch features a large display and Bluetooth calling for justRs 899.

*T&C apply

To further enhance affordability during the festive period, JioMart is offering up to 7.5 per cent instant discount on Bank of Baroda cards, valid till January 24, allowing customers to unlockadditional savings during the sale.

The Grand Republic Sale is powered by JioMart's fast-growing Quick commerce and Scheduleddelivery network, with Quick operations extending across 4,000+ pin codes in more than 1,000cities and Scheduled operations operating Pan India across 18000+ Pin codes. This strong onground presence enables JioMart to combine digital convenience with reliable fulfilment, ensuring a smooth shopping experience during the high-demand festive period.With its Republic Day offering, JioMart continues to focus on making quality products moreaccessible and affordable for Indian households, bringing together value, selection, andconvenience at scale.

Visit www.jiomart.com or the JioMart app to avail the best discounts and savings on your shopping. (ANI)

