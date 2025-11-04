Washington DC [US], November 4 (ANI): Australian actor, director, and writer Joel Edgerton will receive the prestigious Actors Award at the 33rd Camerimage Festival in Torun, Poland, where he will also present his latest film Train Dreams, directed by Clint Bentley.

The 33rd Camerimage Festival is one of the world's leading film events, celebrating the art of cinematography. The festival will take place in Torun, Poland, from November 15 to 22, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Edgerton will attend the festival with director Clint Bentley's Train Dreams, in which he plays an itinerant worker in the early 1900s Pacific Northwest. The film, adapted from Denis Johnson's novella, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Netflix plans to give Train Dreams a limited theatrical release before streaming it globally on November 21.

Born in Blacktown, New South Wales, Edgerton began his acting career on stage in the 1990s, performing with the Sydney Theatre Company. His early television success stemmed from The Secret Life of Us, for which he earned an AACTA Award for Best Actor. His international profile rose significantly when George Lucas cast him as Owen Lars in the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

His breakthrough came with David Michod's critically acclaimed Animal Kingdom (2010), where he portrayed Barry "Baz" Brown, earning global recognition. That same year, he co-wrote The Square, directed by his brother Nash Edgerton, launching his parallel career as a writer and producer.

Edgerton's versatility as an actor became evident through his varied Hollywood roles -- from the emotionally driven Warrior (2011) and Zero Dark Thirty (2012) to Baz Luhrmann's The Great Gatsby (2013), where he played the wealthy Tom Buchanan. He further impressed audiences with performances in Exodus: Gods and Kings (2014), Black Mass (2015), and Loving (2016), for which he received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor, as per the outlet.

As a filmmaker, Edgerton debuted with The Gift (2015), a psychological thriller that won critical praise and earned him a Directors Guild of America nomination for outstanding first feature. His subsequent directorial project, Boy Erased (2018), based on Garrard Conley's memoir, earned multiple international nominations, including recognition at Camerimage.

In recent years, Edgerton has continued to balance acting, writing, and directing. His recent works include The Stranger (2022), Master Gardener (2022), and The Plague (2025). The Camerimage honour celebrates his multifaceted contributions to cinema and his enduring impact across both the Australian and international film industries, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

