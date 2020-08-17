New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): As filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passed away due to multiple organ failure in Hyderabad on Monday, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express grief over the demise of the 'Madaari' filmmaker.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker took to Twitter to bid adieu to his fellow filmmaker and to extend condolences to his family.

"You've gone too soon, Nishikant! There were still so many stories that needed to be told," the 'Jodha Akbar' director tweeted.

"You will be remembered through your creations! Especially #MumbaiMeriJaan which is sheer brilliance! Your CINEMA will be missed! Farewell #NishikantKamat Condolences to the family," he added.

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor mourned Kamat's demise by remembering the moments he had spent working with him in the action film 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' in which, the filmmaker had played a supporting role.

"Very sad at the passing of Nishikant Kamat ... had some good times shooting for #bhaveshjoshisuperhero and he was a joy to be around. RIP sir," tweeted Kapoor.

Actor Rajkummar Rao also took to Twitter and said, "Rest in peace dear #NishikantKamath sir. My deepest condolences to his family & loved ones."

John Abraham who has worked with the late filmmaker in his action directorial 'Force' posted two pictures with him on Twitter and said, "Will not get over this .... Rest In Peace #NishikantKamat."

"Saddened to learn that #NishikantKamat has passed away. He had so many stories still to share with us. Deepest condolences to his family. RIP," tweeted actor-director Farhan Akhtar.

Kamat, who was undergoing treatment for chronic liver disease in a Hyderabad hospital, breathed his last on Monday. He was 50.

He was admitted to AIG Hospitals on July 31, 2020, with complaints of fever and excessive fatigue. It was diagnosed that he was suffering from liver cirrhosis for the past two years, as per the hospital authorities.

Kamat is known for directing Bollywood films like the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer 'Drishyam', Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Madaari'. He has also directed John Abraham-starters 'Force' and 'Rocky Handsome' among others.

He is also known for debut directorial Marathi films like 'Dombivali Fast' and 'Lai Bhaari'. As an actor, he was featured in the Marathi film 'Saatchya Aat Gharat' and his 2016 directorial 'Rocky Handsome'. (ANI)

