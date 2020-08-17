It was after Dil Bechara actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise that the nepotism debate sparked once again wherein celebs were named and shamed online. Netizens were angry and called out biggies and their kids for making SSR feel like an outsider. With this many star kids were trolled and mocked online. Owing to the same, a few of them quit social media whereas a few limited comments section on their pages. Among them was Alia Bhatt who had limited her Instagram comments section after getting threats and being bullied online. Well, now the actress has enabled the settings and has lifted the lockdown from her Instagram comments. Alia Bhatt’s Sister Shaheen Shares Screengrabs of Rape and Death Threats They’re Receiving Online, Says Will Take Legal Action (Read Posts).

Ahead of her upcoming release Sadak 2, the actress has now enabled the comments on Instagram after keeping it 'restricted' for almost two months. It was two days ago when Alia had taken to her Instagram and shared a birthday post fo friend and her Brahmastra filmmaker Ayan Mukerji on which the comment section was all open and not at all limited. Alia Bhatt’s Mother Soni Razdan Disables Comments Section On Instagram After She Receives The ‘Filthiest Abusive Muck On It’ (View Post).

While, it's a rejoicing moment for Bhatt's fans that finally they can comment on her posts, on the other hand, we wonder, why she did this? FYI, the trailer of Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 has become the third most disliked video of all time on YouTube. Sadak 2 stars Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur and is slated to release on Disney+Hotstar on August 28, 2020. Stay tuned!

