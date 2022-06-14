Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): American actor and musician John Stamos took to Twitter to express his displeasure on Bob Saget not being included in the Memoriam segment during the Tony Awards on Sunday.

Prior to the ceremony on Sunday, the actor confessed he was 'disappointed' after learning of Saget's absence from the tribute, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards. Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him," Stamos tweeted of his friend and late 'Full House' co-star.

He added, "Let's make some noise about this everyone - and send our love and good wishes to the hosts @ArianaDeBose, @JulianneHough and my buddy @DarrenCriss and all the well-deserved nominees."

Bob Saget had made his Broadway debut in 2007 in 'The Drowsy Chaperone' as Man in Chair, later starring as Pastor Greg in 'Hand of God' in 2015.

Performances by Billy Porter, Stephen Sondheim, Sidney Poitier and Joan Didion were featured in the 'In Memoriam' segment on Sunday night's event. However, Saget's name can be found in the extended list on the Tony Awards' website, which shares the message, "The Tony Awards joins with the entire theatre community in remembering friends and colleagues who have left us during the past months. The names of some of those who worked on Broadway are listed below. They are always in our hearts."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Saget's death was announced on January 9, at the age of 65. Authorities had confirmed that the actor and comedian was found unresponsive in a room at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, a day after performing a stand-up special. In a statement, Saget's relatives later confirmed that authorities determined the cause of death to be head trauma.

On January 14, a small intimate funeral was held for Saget, which was attended by Saget's close friends and family, including his 'Full House' castmates, John Mayer, Jimmy Kimmel and more. (ANI)

