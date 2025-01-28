Washington [US], January 28 (ANI): Children's author Dr Seuss's final book is being adapted for an animated musical movie.

It is getting a feature adaptation from Jon . Chu and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The studio announced that the animated musical movie 'Oh, the Places You'll Go!' is set for theatrical release in IMAX on March 17, 2028.

The film which is directed by Chu and Jill Culton follows a young adventurer going through the challenges of life.

Rob Lieber has been tapped in to write the screenplay, while Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are working on original songs for the project, as per the outlet.

The film is based on Dr Seuss' last published book of the same name, which was released in 1990. The acclaimed children's book author died the following year at age 87.

In 2018, Warner Animation Group and Dr Seuss Enterprises struck a deal to make new animated movies based on the stories of Theodor Seuss Geisel.

"We are beyond thrilled to bring one of the most beloved Dr Seuss books to life for so many generations of Seuss fans. The pairing of this classic title, with the creative excellence of Jon Chu and Bad Robot defines what we at WB try to achieve; marry great branded entertainment with singular creative talent," Courtenay Valenti, president, production and development at Warner Bros. Pictures, said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

