As its release approaches, Loveyapa has audiences brimming with excitement. The captivating trailer and heartfelt songs have already struck a chord with viewers. Making their theatrical debuts, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor promise to captivate audiences with their fresh and enchanting on-screen chemistry in this highly anticipated film. Now, the fresh pair is all set to take the promotional spree forward with their visit to Indian Idol today. ‘Loveyapa’ Song ‘Loveyapa Ho Gaya’: Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan Go ‘Ello-Ve-Yapa-Yapa’ in THIS Peppy Love Anthem for the Youth (Watch Video).

While Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor have embarked on their promotional journey, they are now ready to visit India's biggest singing show, Indian Idol tomorrow. This is undoubtedly going to be a treat to watch, as the fresh pairing will be appearing on the show, taking the fervor of the film to this iconic platform. ‘Those First Loves Always Stay With You’: ‘Loveyapa’ Pair Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor on True Love, Sibling Rivalry and Inspiration From Actor Parents Aamir Khan and Sridevi (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer:

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages. Loveyapa is poised to be one of 2025’s most exciting cinematic offerings. Mark your calendars for 7th February 2025 to embark on this enchanting journey of love!