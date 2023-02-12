Washington [US], February 12 (ANI): Actor Jonathan Majors, who is entering the MCU as Kang the Conqueror, the next major villain, in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', recently expressed his desire to share the big screen with Robert Downey Jr. reprising his role of Iron Man.

According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, looking ahead at Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Majors told Lifehacker Australia, "So Kang Dynasty - I can't even think about it because I'm so excited about [Quantumania] - but Kang Dynasty feels to me that it has the potential to grow the mythology of Kang, to grow the curiosity of Kang that much more, which is extremely exciting."

"This is like a Robert Downey Jr. day; he just keeps popping in [to my head]. Like, I know he's an OG. I mean, he's one of the originals. I'm just such a huge fan of him as an actor. I think what he did with Iron Man was such a gift to the culture at large," he added.

The actor further continued, "I would love to be across from him on screen to see how our philosophies, acting-wise and character-wise, just personally, match up. You know, I find him to be such a fascinating artist, which is why Iron Man is so fascinating. His portrayal of Iron Man is so fascinating and he represents a very clear world view and energy of the Avengers. And I think Kang represents a different era," as per Deadline.

'Avengers: Endgame' was the finale for the major characters up until that point but with the multiverse opening up, the possibilities are endless as the MCU enters Phase 5.

'Quantumania' centres on Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), who once again teams up with Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer).

Marvel newcomer Kathryn Newton plays Scott's daughter, Cassie, who is aged up following the five-year time jump that took place in 'Avengers: Endgame'.

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' is currently scheduled to release in theatres on February 17, 2023. (ANI)

