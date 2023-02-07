The first official clip from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been released, and it does a good job at making Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) seem intimidating. With having Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) trapped, the scene sees Kang ask Ant-Man if he is an Avenger and that has he killed him before. If anything, it looks like we are set to receive another great Marvel villain here. Directed by Peyton Reed, the film releases on February 17. Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Review: Early Reactions Call Paul Rudd's Marvel Film a 'Solid Start to Phase 5', Say Jonathan Majors' Kang is 'Menacing'.

Watch the Clip from Ant-Man and the Wasp - Quantumania:

The first clip from ‘ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA’ has been released. pic.twitter.com/XZ8wHZkirH — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 6, 2023

