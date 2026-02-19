Washington DC [US], February 18 (ANI): Actors Josh Duhamel and Sharlto Copley have joined Daisy Ridley in the upcoming action thriller 'The Good Samaritan,' directed by Pierre Morel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is being introduced to international buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin by Highland Film Group.

In the thriller, Ridley plays Dr. Rosalind Carver, a successful entrepreneur who rescues a wounded man drifting off the coast of Indonesia with her husband Matt. The couple soon find themselves entangled in a deadly conspiracy when Matt is abducted by pirates led by Langbore, portrayed by Copley, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rosalind is then forced to team up with a battle-hardened ex-mercenary, played by Duhamel, as they attempt to take down the pirates and expose a global trafficking empire.

The project is based on an original screenplay by Matthew Ian Cirulnick. Producers include Mark Canton and Dorothy Canton for Canton Entertainment, alongside Oakhurst Pictures and Renee Tab of Sentient Entertainment. Production is slated to begin in July, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser described the film as "a relentless, high-stakes action thriller" driven by a powerful female lead. Highland COO Delphine Perrier added that with Morel at the helm and a strong ensemble cast, the project has the makings of a breakout crowd-pleaser, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Executive producers include Morel, Cirulnick, Ryan Winterstern, David Hopwood, David Lipper, Perrier and Fraser. Karley Ferlic will serve as co-producer.

Duhamel is currently seen in Netflix's 'Ransom Canyon' and has previously starred in films such as 'Love, Simon.' Copley is known for his performances in 'District 9,' 'Chappie' and most recently 'Monkey Man', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'The Good Samaritan' marks another major action project for Ridley following her global success with the 'Star Wars' franchise. (ANI)

