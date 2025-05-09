Washington [US], May 8 (ANI): Apple TV plus has released the intense and chilling trailer for its upcoming psychological thriller 'Echo Valley', starring Academy Award-winner Julianne Moore and Emmy-nominated actress Sydney Sweeney.

The highly anticipated series, premiering June 13, promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it explores the complex and often dangerous relationship between a mother and her troubled daughter.

Moore, portrays Kate, a mother caught in the turbulent waters of her strained bond with her daughter, Claire, played by Sweeney.

The trailer teases that things take a dark turn when Claire, in a frantic state and covered in blood, shows up on Kate's doorstep during a violent thunderstorm.

"I need help," Claire cries, setting the stage for a thrilling and suspenseful narrative.

The chilling revelation follows when Claire confesses to Kate that she struck her boyfriend with a rock during a heated argument, leaving his body behind.

Fearing the consequences, Claire pleads for her mother's help, and Kate takes swift, disturbing action to protect her daughter.

In a moment of tense silence, Kate orders her to go upstairs and stay in her room while she drives the wrapped-up body to a secluded spot, dumping it in a body of water to erase the evidence.

As Kate tries to piece together the truth of what really happened, the stakes grow higher when a man named Jackie, portrayed by Domhnall Gleeson, arrives on the scene claiming to know Claire. But Claire warns her mother to stay away from him, calling Jackie "crazy."

However, Jackie denies any malicious intent, raising further questions about his role in the unfolding drama.

The tension escalates when Claire's father, Richard (played by Kyle McLachlan), tells Kate that their daughter is an "addict" who uses manipulation to get whatever she wants.

As Kate continues to try and navigate the increasingly dangerous situation, Claire asks her mother, "What did you do?" to which Kate responds, "I took care of it. All of it."

'Echo Valley' will be an unflinching look at the lengths a mother will go to protect her child, and how far the bond between them can stretch before it breaks under the weight of secrets and lies.

Directed by BAFTA-winning Michael Pearce, the series is written by Brad Ingelsby, the Emmy-nominated writer behind Mare of Easttown.

Alongside Moore and Sweeney, the series features an ensemble cast including Fiona Shaw, Edmund Donovan, and Albert Jones.

The show is produced by Ingelsby, Ridley Scott, Michael Pruss, and Kevin J. Walsh, with executive producers Ted Deiker, Scott Greenberg, Erika Olde, Sam Roseme, Nicole Jordan-Webber, and Rebecca Feuer. (ANI)

