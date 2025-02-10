Washington [US], February 10 (ANI): The 'Jurassic World' franchise is gearing up for its next big blockbuster with the release of the first trailer for 'Jurassic World: Rebirth', scheduled to hit theatres on July 2, 2025.

The trailer, unveiled during the Super Bowl and now available to watch on Universal Pictures' social media handle, promises to take audiences into a dangerous new chapter, featuring terrifying aquatic dinosaurs alongside the classic creatures fans have come to know and love.

The film, set five years after the events of 'Jurassic World: Dominion' (2022), explores a world where Earth has become increasingly inhospitable for dinosaurs.

As a result, the surviving species are isolated in environments resembling those in which their breeds once thrived. A team of scientists is tasked with acquiring genetic samples from three of the planet's most colossal creatures, one from the sea, one from the land, and one from the sky.

These creatures hold the potential to provide vital genetic material for a life-saving drug for humans.

Starring Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson, and Mahershala Ali, the film brings a fresh dynamic to the 'Jurassic World' franchise. Johansson plays Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert on a high-stakes mission that drives the plot.

Bailey portrays Dr Henry Loomis, a palaeontologist with an essential role in the team's mission. Ali takes on the role of Duncan Kincaid, Zora's trusted team leader, as per Deadline.

The star-studded cast also includes Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs, a Big Pharma representative, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Reuben, the father of a civilian family shipwrecked by rogue aquatic dinosaurs.

Alongside them are Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein in key roles.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' is based on a script by David Koepp, who wrote the original 'Jurassic Park' film, with characters created by Michael Crichton.

The movie is an Amblin Entertainment production and promises to deliver the action and suspense that the 'Jurassic World' series is known for.

In the plot, Zora and Duncan are drawn into an unexpected alliance with the shipwrecked family, whose vessel was destroyed by rogue aquatic dinosaurs.

As they navigate the dangerous island, the team and the stranded family uncover a decades-old secret, hidden from the world.

This discovery could change everything they thought they knew about the dinosaurs and their existence! (ANI)

