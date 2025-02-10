Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is drawing massive crowds daily. On Sunday, yesteryear actress and former Member of Parliament (MP) Jaya Prada took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam with her son. She praised the event's arrangements and expressed her joy at attending the Kumbh Mela. ‘Vadh 2’: Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra Seek Blessings at Prayagraj’s Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 With Team (See Pics).

Jaya Prada said, "I am thrilled. The devotion and reverence with which lakhs of devotees are coming to take a dip of faith in Triveni Sangam is worth seeing."

Jaya Prada Visits Prayagraj with Son

Maha Kumbh: Actor and former MP Jaya Prada takes holy dip in the Sangam. - PTI #MahaKumbh2025 pic.twitter.com/YfomcLUVtl — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) February 9, 2025

She praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling the government's arrangements for devotees "commendable".

This time, special attention has been given to security, cleanliness, transportation, and other facilities in Mahakumbh 2025.

The state government has set up camps, health services, security deployments, and traffic management to ensure a smooth experience for devotees.

Many devotees from the country and abroad are coming to Prayagraj to organise Mahakumbh. This includes a large number of film stars as well as people associated with politics.

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13 (Paush Purnima) is drawing an unprecedented number of devotees and pilgrims from across the world.

The state government has made elaborate arrangements for the devotees and is also receiving accolades from various quarters. Maha Kumbh 2025: Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Girlfriend Dakota Johnson Take a Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam; Video Capturing Moment Goes Viral – WATCH.

The camps, and medical services set up by the state administration along with efficient traffic management and sanitation in the world's largest religious congregation are drawing attention globally.

