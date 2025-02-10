Saif Ali Khan was brutally attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence in the early hours of January 16, leaving him stabbed multiple times. In a shocking revelation during an interview with TOI, the actor opened up about the terrifying ordeal, recalling how he was left ‘covered in blood’. He recalled the intruder being in his son Jeh’s room with a knife, leading to a horrifying chain of events. Saif detailed the violent encounter, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s panicked screams urging Jeh to be taken away, and Taimur’s reaction. He also shared how Taimur accompanied him to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery. This marks Saif’s first interview since the near-fatal incident, shedding light on the trauma he and his family endured that night. ‘Nice To Be Standing Here’: Saif Ali Khan Makes First Public Event Appearance at Netflix’s ‘Jewel Thief’ Teaser Launch After Stabbing Incident (Watch Video).

Saif Ali Khan Shares Details of How It All Started

Saif Ali Khan recounted how the night began like any other. Kareena Kapoor Khan had gone out for dinner while he stayed home due to work commitments the following morning. Little did they know, their night would take a horrifying turn. He said, “The househelp rushed in and said – ‘There’s an intruder! There's a guy in Jeh’s room with a knife asking for money!’ It was around 2am, I could get the time wrong slightly, but it was late... Obviously, I kind of lost it, and went in there to see and I saw this guy holding (what I thought were) two sticks over Jeh’s bed it was actually a hexa blade. So he had a knife in each hand and a mask on. It was a surreal scene. And something just kind of took over and I just grabbed him. I ran and pulled him down, and then we were wrestling. He was thumping me as hard as he could in my back, and it was just thuds. I thought it was...”

Saif Ali Khan on Getting Attacked by the Intruder

As the confrontation escalated, Saif Ali Khan found himself wrestling against the attacker, who began striking him viciously. He said, “He was slashing at my neck, and I was blocking it with my hand. There were slashes to my palm and my wrist and arm. There was all this violence - slashing with both hand most of which was kind of defended. And yeah, I fought with him, but I couldn’t handle it after a while because there were these two knives in action. And I was just barefoot, bare-handed in a kurta pajama. And I was just praying that someone could get this guy off me at this point. And my incredibly lovely househelp (Geeta) pulled him off me and shoved him away.” Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan, in a state of panic, ensured their children were taken to safety, screaming for someone to remove Jeh from the room. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Probe: Mumbai Police Reveal Fingerprints on Record Match Those of Accused Shariful Islam, Stunning Details Emerge.

Who Accompanied Saif Ali Khan to Lilavati Hospital?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saif Ali Khan (@saifalikhanpataudiworld)

Despite the harrowing nature of the incident, Saif Ali Khan recalled how his elder son, Taimur, remained composed throughout. As the gravity of his injuries became apparent, Kareena Kapoor Khan insisted he be taken to the hospital immediately. He says, “Kareena was shouting for a rickshaw, or a cab, or anything.” He added, “She said you go to the hospital and I’ll go to my sister’s house.” Saif further added, “He (Taimur) was absolutely composed. He was fine. He said, ‘I’m coming with you.’” He further shared, “And he wanted to be there also. So, we went him, me and Hari (the other househelp) - in the rickshaw.” Saif recounted how the rickshaw driver, upon seeing his blood-soaked appearance, quickly understood the urgency of the situation. The actor shares, “He was so amazing he took a shortcut and took it easy on bumps. He drove me to Lilavati.”

Saif Ali Khan Shares Details of Injury and the Surgery

Upon reaching Lilavati Hospital, doctors quickly assessed the severity of Saif Ali Khan’s injuries. He said, “They said a good three-four inches of the knife has gone in behind the shoulder blade and has worked its way right to the bloody spinal cord. It’s a massive stab and it’s broken off, and it’s nicked the cover of the spinal cord. And there's spinal fluid leaking out, which is why the feeling in the leg was going. That’s how close it came: Just one more millimeter and we’d be talking paralysis.” Saif underwent an intense six-hour surgery, the spinal procedure alone lasted 2.5 hours. As speculation arose about how close he had come to paralysis, Saif brushed off theories, emphasising, “Close is close. You’re either paralysed or you’re not. That’s how life is, right? I mean you're either hurt or not hurt. There’s 25 stitches here and there’s 30 stitches there.” He also added, “So that’s a miracle. I have like 30 mostly scars running down my neck. I don’t understand how he missed my carotid artery and jugular vein... it’s not possible to cut somebody’s neck the way my neck is cut, and not kill them.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Strength Post-Incident

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor✨ (@kareenakapooroffl)

Saif Ali Khan says that his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan has displayed immense strength in handling the aftermath. “She’s doing very, very well. Being very strong. Naturally, a bit shaken and concerned about things like security and that something like this should not happen again,” he shared. ‘You’ll Never Truly Understand’: Kareena Kapoor Khan Reshares Cryptic Post on ‘Marriages and Divorces’ Amid Rumours About Trouble With Saif Ali Khan After Stabbing Incident.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police recently confirmed that fingerprint samples of the accused, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, have matched in connection with the attack on Saif Ali Khan. The officials had also confirmed that samples were collected from the actor’s residence and have been sent for analysis.

