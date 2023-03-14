Singer Justin Bieber posted a few lovey-dovey pictures with his wife Hailey Bieber amid her alleged feud with his former girlfriend Selena Gomez. In the snaps, Justin and Hailey are seen cuddling on a yacht. While Justin was shirtless and only wearing orange-coloured shorts, Hailey wore neon swimwear. Did Justin Bieber Throw Shade at Ex Selena Gomez With Souvenir Gifts to Guests at His 29th Birthday? (View Pic).

"LUV U BABY," he captioned the post. While some of his Instagram followers heaped praises on the "Yummy" singer and Hailey, several trolls flocked to the comments section to call out the model amid her online drama with Gomez, who used to date Justin. "Hailey please give Justin his phone back. You have posted it," a social media user commented. "Go get your real wife Justin, it's not too late," another one wrote.

Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

The long-running feud between Hailey and Gomez has boiled over within the past few weeks. It all started when the Rhode Skin founder appeared to bully the "Heart Wants What It Wants" singer online. Justin Bieber Gets a Sweet Kiss From His ‘Date’ Hailey Bieber at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023 (View Pic).

A few months ago, Hailey posted and then deleted a video where she, Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye mouthed the audio, "I'm not saying she deserved it, but God's timing is always right."TikTok users surmised that Hailey was referring to Gomez, who, at the time, had just responded to being fat-shamed.

The beef between the two celebrities dates back to 2018 when Hailey Bieber got engaged to Justin just months after he ended his relationship with Gomez, whom he dated on and off for eight years, for good.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)