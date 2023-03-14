Justin Bieber has dropped a loved up pic with wifey Hailey Bieber from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023. Although the singer didn’t walk the Vanity Fair carpet along with Hailey, he did manage to get the mushiest click at the Oscars after-party. Justin dropped a pic with Hailey on Instagram in which he is seen getting a sweet kiss from her. He captioned the post as, “Me and my date”. Did Justin Bieber Throw Shade at Ex Selena Gomez With Souvenir Gifts to Guests at His 29th Birthday? (View Pic).

Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)