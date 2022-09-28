Jeo Baby is known for his works in Malayalam Cinema; Kilometers and Kilometers, The Great Indian Kitchen are among his popular projects. As per reports, his upcoming directorial would feature Mammootty and Jyotika in the lead roles and the former would be seen in a never-before-seen avatar. The shooting of this untitled film is expected to commence from October. However, an official announcement on the same is awaited. Mammootty Completes Shooting for Christopher, Shares Picture with Director Unnikrishnan.

Mammootty And Jyotika

Mammootty - Jyothika - Jeo Baby Shoot from Oct Mid Never Before Avatar of @mammukka Locations Planned : Cochin & Thodupuzha pic.twitter.com/qN8XDNwMyK — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) September 28, 2022

