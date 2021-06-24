Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Singer Akhil Sachdeva on Thursday announced the name of his new single.

Titled 'Yaaron Rab Se Dua Karo', the upcoming track is composed by Meet Bros while Rashmi Virag has penned the lyrics.

Artiste Khatija Iqbal, who earlier featured in projects like 'Namaste England' and 'Ragini MMS Returns', will be seen sharing screen space with Gaurav Chaudhary and Akhil in the forthcoming music video.

Sharing more details about 'Yaaron Rab Se Dua Karo', Akhil took to Instagram and wrote, "As promised to all of you here..it is the first look of my next single. It's time to stir your emotions with #YaaronRabSeDuaKaro. Stay tuned."

Akhil's new single, which is presented by T-Series, will be out on June 29.

Fans are super excited about Akhil's upcoming single.

"Can't wait for this one," a user commented.

"Lots of luck to you," another one wrote.

For the unversed, Akhil is best known for his songs 'Sun Mere Humsafar' ('Badrinath Ki Dulhania') and 'Tera Ban Jaunga' ('Kabir Singh'). He has also voiced songs for several OTT shows -- including 'Dil Hi Toh Hai 3' and 'Broken But Beautiful 2 and 3'. (ANI)

