Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): This Diwali turned out to be extra special for Kajol as her film 'Baazigar' clocked 30 years today.

Taking a stroll down memory lane, Kajol recalled working with Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Johny Lever.

"#baazigar completes 30 years.. This set was a whole lot of firsts .. The first time I worked with Saroj Ji, the first time I met @iamsrk . The first time I met @anumalikmusic ... and me all of 17 when I started the film .. Abbas bhai and Mustan bhai actually treated me with all the indulgence of a favourite child. And how can I forget @therealxt , @iam_johnylever , @theshilpashetty ..So many good memories and unstoppable laughter .. To this day, every song and dialogue brings a huge smile to my face ..Just because ..#30yearsofbaazigar," she wrote.

She also posted a few stills from the film.

Kajol's post left Bollywood lovers nostalgic.

"Amazing fill. Can watch it anytime," a fan commented.

"Was watching a revist video of Baazigar last night . I had no idea that it's been 30 years to this," another one wrote.

Released on November 12, 1993, Baazigar featured Shah Rukh as an anti-hero. The thriller, also one of Kajol's earliest successes and notably Shilpa Shetty's debut, became a blockbuster.

The film was helmed by director duo Abbas-Mustan. It's been three decades since the film released in theatres and to date, people remember its dialogues and songs. SRK's dialogue "Kabhi Kabhi Kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch haarna bhi padta hai ... aur haar kar jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hai (Sometimes to win you must lose something ... and one who wins from a losing position is called a gambler)" is still etched in the minds of his fans. (ANI)

