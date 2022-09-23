Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): Mark your calendars as a new series titled 'The Journey of India' is coming your way.

The Journey of India produced by Black Iris for Warner Bros. Discovery, features contributions from esteemed director S. S. Rajamouli, veteran actress Hema Malini, Oscar award-winning composer A. R. Rahman, stalwart industrialist Anand Mahindra, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, female banking trailblazer Naina Lal Kidwai, climate change activist Vani Murthy, fashion designer Ritu Kumar, actress Kajol, actor Rana Daggubati and renowned dietician Rujuta Diwekar among others. Amitabh Bachchan is series' narrator.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 16: From Fahmaan Khan to Tina Datta – Tentative List of Participants Entering the Colors' Controversial Show!.

Expressing her excitement about the collaboration, Kajol said: "Bollywood is an enigma that magnificently amalgamates India's zealous spirit of creativity, innovation, and artistic sensibilities. I'm honoured to be the one presenting to the audiences a show that celebrates the rich history of Indian cinema, which has for ages catered to the tastes of a diverse range of viewers. Bollywood has been an inspiration to the global cinematic platform for its glorious cinematography, talented actors, timeless tunes, and unforgettable storylines among others and I am proud to be a part of this industry."

Actor Rana Daggubati also shared his thoughts.

Also Read | BARC TRP Ratings of Hindi Serials For This Week 2022: Anupamaa Rules the Top Position; Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie Compete for the Third Slot!.

He said: "The Journey of India demonstrates the rich fruit of India's collective hard work and sheer willpower borne for this nation. Adopting sustainability and becoming consciously aware as a nation is admirable, especially at this crucial stage in the climate change crisis. The network's contributions to bringing conservation to the forefront and igniting the green agenda remain unparalleled. It's an honour for me to be a part of a show that brings these spellbinding achievements to light."

The Journey of India premieres globally on streaming platform discovery+ on October 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)