While there are many shows which garner the interest of the audience, there are some soaps which manage to rule their hearts. BARC brings out the list of shows which have high TRP ratings every week and today, we present to you the top 12 shows which have managed to steal the limelight with the highest TRPs. BARC TRP Ratings of Hindi Serials For This Week 2022: From Anupamaa to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Here’s a Look at Top 12 TV Shows.

Standing on top of the list is Anupamaa on Star Plus with the highest rating of 3.1. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhashu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in the leading roles.

Standing on the second position is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with a rating of 2.9. The Star Plus show features Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt in the leading roles.

Yeh Hai Chahatein, which is again a Star Plus product, has a rating of 2.4. The serial has Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi as the faces. BARC Report: Anupamaa Maintains Its Top Position on the TRP List Followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Others.

Star Plus show Imlie, which is progressing towards a leap has a TRP of 2.4. The daily soap stars Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan in lead roles.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus which boasts of Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant as the prime cast has a TRP of 2.1.

