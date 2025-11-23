Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23 (ANI): Actor-politician Kamal Haasan expressed deep grief following the tragic death of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who died in a Tejas aircraft crash during the Dubai Air Show 2025.

Taking to his X handle, Haasan penned a heartfelt note, mourning the loss of "India's brave son".

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who gave his life while showcasing the pride of our Indian Air Force, the Tejas. A brave son of India taken far too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. India stands with you in this moment of immeasurable grief," he wrote.

Condolences have been pouring in from across the country since the news of the officer's demise came out.

Actor Sonu Sood also mourned the loss and said, "Today, India mourns the loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, a brave Tejas pilot who gave his life doing what he loved -- flying for his nation. His courage and sacrifice will forever remain in our hearts. Salute to a true hero. Jai Hind."

Suniel Shetty, while speaking to the media at the WNC's Half Marathon 2025, added, "It is a very sad incident. Investigations are underway. I want to express my gratitude to every officer who has been serving the nation. I am very proud of them."

Singer Adnan Sami wrote, "Extremely Saddened by the tragic loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal... May God bless his soul."

Sports personalities like Yuvraj Singh, PV Sindhu, Ishant Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal shared deep condolences for the family of the late Wing Commander.

Chahal wrote, "The loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal at the Dubai Air Show is truly unfortunate. Sending condolences to his family and the Indian Air Force."

"Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal in the Tejas crash during the Dubai Airshow," Yuvraj Singh wrote.

Wing Commander Namansh Syal lost his life after a Tejas aircraft crashed and burst into flames at the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday.

The mortal remains of the Indian Air Force (IAF) officer were flown back to India on a special aircraft. The Emirati Defence Forces accorded him a ceremonial guard of honour in recognition of his bravery and service. (ANI)

