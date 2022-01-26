Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' has completed three years since it was released in theatres.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a tweet of the Directorate of Film Festivals, India.

Also Read | Ozark Season 4 Part One Tops Netflix's English-Language TV Top 10 List, Gets 77 Million Hours Viewed in Just Its First Three Days.

"#3YearsOfManikarnika: The #NationalAward winning movie #Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', celebrating the glorious legacy of the fearless queen of Jhansi was released on this day in 2019. The film bagged actress #KanganaRanaut the #NationalFilmAward in #BestActress Category," the tweet read.

'Manikarnika' tells the story of Rani Laxmibai's mutiny against the Britishers. Kangana essayed the role of Queen of Jhansi.

Also Read | Ram Charan Unfurls the National Flag at Chiranjeevi Trust Office on Republic Day 2022.

Actor Ankita Lokhande was also featured in the patriotic film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)