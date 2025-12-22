Deoghar (Jharkhand) [India], December 22 (ANI): Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut offered prayers at the Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar on Monday.

The Baidyanath Dham is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in the country and is considered to be the most sacred abode of Lord Shiva. Devotees from various places travelled to this sacred temple of Lord Shiva to offer prayers.

Kangana Ranaut followed the necessary rituals of the puja ceremony while offering prayers to Lord Shiva.

The chanting of Shiva mantras, singing bhajans (devotional songs), and performing Rudrabhishek (ceremonial bathing of Shiva Lingam with holy substances) are common practices observed with Baba Baidyanath Dham.

Recently, Ranaut was the latest to share her reaction to the film.

The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor took to Instagram Story to heap praise on director Aditya Dhar and called him the real "Dhurandhar" of the Ranveer Singh-starrer.

Kangana also added that she enjoyed watching the film so much that it had her clapping and whistling.

"I watched #dhurandhar and had a great time. Totally inspired by the art and craft of this masterpiece, but honestly, huge admiration for the intent of the filmmaker."

"Dear Aaditya Dhar ji border pe hamare defence forces, sarkar mein hamare Modi ji aur Bollywood cinema mein aap, khoob kambal kutayi karo in pakistani terrorists ki, maza aa gaya, whistled and clapped all the way!! Superb work by everyone Lekin Dhurandhar of this show is the filmmaker himself @adityadharfilms. Congratulations @yamigautam," she added.

Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' was released on December 5 and is running successfully in theatres, breaking multiple records amid heavy praise from fans and celebrities alike.

Ranveer Singh plays the lead role alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan. (ANI)

