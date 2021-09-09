By Divya Malhotra

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): A day before the release of her much-awaited magnum opus 'Thalaivii', Kangana Ranaut shared that portraying J. Jayalalithaa for the silver screen changed her perception about other politicians.

During a press conference in Delhi, the 'Queen' star told ANI that before doing the film, she used to think being a politician is an easy profession but now she thinks otherwise.

Kangana said, "I used to have a very primitive approach towards politicians. I thought they are the luckiest people. But after I did the research while doing the film, I realized that this isn't an easy profession! You got to work on ground level and also you have to be popular with people. You have to show results and you have to interact with the senior bureaucrats."

The actor also spoke about Jayalalithaa and said, "You imagine how smart and intelligent was she to take the charge of the state and handled hundreds of high-rank officers under her."

According to Kangana, politicians do not get enough credit especially the ones who rise from scratch to build themselves as icons.

After the press event, Kangana also met several politicians for a special screening of the film for prominent ministers in Delhi.

The screening was attended by members of parliament including Iranna Kadadi, Sandhya Ray, Arvind Sharma and Ashok Bajpai.

Touted as one of the biggest Bollywood releases this month, Kangana's 'Thalaivii' has set high hopes as the film's trailer managed to fuel the anticipation among audiences.

Post 'Bell Bottom' and 'Chehre', 'Thalaivii' would be the third Bollywood project to get an exclusive theatrical release in India.

The movie marks Kangana's second biopic after the 2019 film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.

Helmed by A.L Vijay, 'Thalaivii' revolves around the life of late politician Jayalalithaa. In the film, Kangana will be seen essaying the titular role of Jayalalithaa.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu on September 10. It was earlier scheduled to release in April, but it got postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19. (ANI)

