New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): After being involved in a Twitter spat with several people over the past few weeks, actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said that she may come across as "ladaku" (bellicose) but it is not true.

The 'Queen' actor who has been making headlines since the past few weeks with her tussle with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and several Bollywood actors, took to Twitter to make statements about her.

Also Read | Gigi Hadid, Supermodel and Mom-to-Be, Posts Baby Bump Pictures from about 27 Weeks!.

"I may come across as a very ladaku person but it's not true, I have a record of never starting a fight," she said.

She went on to state that she can "quit Twitter if anyone can prove otherwise."

Also Read | Urmila Matondkar Joins the Nepotism Debate in the Industry, Says She Was Discriminated Against More by the Media than Film Fraternity.

"I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone asks you to fight you mustn't deny them," the 33-year-old actor said.

The statements came shortly after she engaged in a Tweet spat of sorts with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap earlier in the day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)