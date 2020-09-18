Supermodel Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with singer Zayn Malik. Before Gigi had even confirmed that she is pregnant, rumours had started doing rounds. It was in April, during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 25-year-old announced about her pregnancy. As Gigi and Zayn are prepping to welcome their little bundle of love in the coming weeks, the former has shared a few throwback pictures flaunting her baby bump. Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy Photoshoot In Monochromes Flaunting Her Baby Bump Is Delicate, Daring And Breathtakingly Gorgeous.

The pictures that mom-to-be Gigi Hadid has shared are from her 27 weeks of pregnancy. She can be seen in a crop top that she has teamed up with joggers pant and completed her look with a bucket hat. Gigi not only shares these photographs are from about 27 weeks but even shares how ‘time flew’. If you haven’t seen the series of adorable baby bump pictures shared by Gigi, you got to take a look at them right away. Gigi Hadid Shares A Smooching Hot Photo With ‘Baby Daddy’ Zayn Malik and We Can’t Keep Calm.

Mom-to-Be Gigi Hadid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Sep 17, 2020 at 1:23pm PDT

It was a day ago when Gigi Hadid’ father Mohamed Hadid had penned a sweet poem for his ‘little grandchild’. The title of it read ‘Grandpa’s Heart’ in which he mentioned, “I wish for you the sun & moon, I wish for you a happy time. Know that grandpa’s always here, I’ll do anything, anything for you, my dear.” We just cannot wait to catch a glimpse of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s first child!

