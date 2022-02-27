Washington [US], February 27 (ANI): Rapper-songwriter Kanye West has claimed that his estranged wife Kim Kardashian cannot prove he wrote the scathing social media posts about her and boyfriend Pete Davidson, hence it can't be used as evidence in their messy divorce battle.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, West's attorneys said the messages are hearsay and inadmissible in court. "Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation," the documents state.

They continued, "Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye."

The argument seems odd, as earlier this month West wrote that he was taking "accountability" for his social media rants about Kardashian. He wrote, "I know sharing screenshots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I'm still learning in real-time. I don't have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener."

He also apologized for his use of all caps in the since-deleted posts, acknowledging that it makes people "feel like I'm screaming at them."

Earlier this week, Kardashian begged a judge to sign off on her divorce papers, explaining that the 'Donda' rapper's posts were causing "emotional distress."

"I very much desire to be divorced. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media, which has created emotional distress," the Skims founder wrote.

West has called out Kardashian for a host of things ranging from accusing her of kidnapping their 4-year-old daughter, Chicago to blasting her for allowing their 8-year-old daughter, North, to be on TikTok.

He has also gone after Kardashian's boyfriend 'SNL' star Pete Davidson threatening to "beat his ass" in a newly released song, calling him a "d-khead," and bizarrely labelling him 'Skete' in social media posts.

As per Page Six, West, who is now on his third attorney, has fought Kardashian's request for a divorce. The former 'Keeping Up With the Kardashian' star filed for divorce from West in February 2021. They also share sons Saint and Psalm. (ANI)

