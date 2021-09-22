Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Karan Johar has joined hands with production studio Viacom 18 to produce four major Bollywood films of the year.

Reportedly, Karan's Dharma Production and Viacom 18 studios will collaborate on producing films such as his upcoming directorial venture 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in lead, Shakun Batra's untitled next starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi; Shashank Khaitan's upcoming movie 'Mr Lele' starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Indian movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed about the same through his Twitter handle.

"BIGGG DEVELOPMENT... KARAN JOHAR - VIACOM18 JOIN HANDS FOR FOUR FILMS... #Viacom18 Studios and #KaranJohar's #Dharma Productions partner for four films... #KaranJohar directorial #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani [#Dharmendra, #JayaBachchan, #ShabanaAzmi, #RanveerSingh, #AliaBhatt]," his tweet read.

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', starring actors Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi has been penned by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy.The movie, which is being directed by Karan Johar, will be coming out in 2022.

On the other hand, based in North India, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The romantic drama stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, alongside YouTuber Prajakta Koli and TV show host Manish Paul.

The third film to be backed by KJo and Viacom 18 is Shakun Batra's untitled directorial which was announced in December 2019 and went on floors in 2020. The film which is yet to be titled is co-produced by KJo and Apoorva Mehta. It stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in lead roles.

Shashank Khaitan's next film 'Mr Lele' that will star Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in lead roles will also be backed by Karan and Viacom 18. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were the first choices for lead roles. The film's cast was later revamped. (ANI)

