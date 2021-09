Actor Vijay Varma is currently shooting for a new project in Varanasi, and he is making sure to explore the city whenever he has spare time. After I recently wrapped up the shoot for Darlings, I left for Uttar Pradesh the next day. I am currently shooting in Varanasi and I used my first off day to visit the iconic temple here and express gratitude for all the grace I experienced this year and took blessings for this upcoming series. Sara Ali Khan Shares Picture From Jammu and Kashmir As She Meets Indian Army Men!.

I visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The shrine there is one of twelve Jyotirlingas of Shiv ji that exists. I also got to perform the Rudra Abhishek puja and be a part of the prestigious Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat which was quite a profound experience," Vijay said.Apart from visiting the religious places, he is also not leaving any chance to try Varanasi's street food. "Not just that... Varanasi has also been quite a tickle to my taste buds. What if...? Episode 7 Review: Party Thor and Flirty Jane Foster Bring the Fun-Nest Episode of the Series! (LatestLY Exclusive).

My crew and I ate at the famous street food joint, Vishwanath Chaat Bhandar and treated ourselves with some delicious paani puri and chaat while summing it up with the unique thandai of the city. All in all, I would say it's once in a lifetime experience and I am loving it here in Varanasi," he added. Vijay is also a part of 'Darlings', 'Hurdang' and a web series titled 'Fallen'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)