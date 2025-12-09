Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Actors Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin are gearing up for the release of their show 'Bhay - The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery', which is inspired by real events tied to the life and work of India's first paranormal investigator, Gaurav Tiwari.

On Monday, the trailer of the show was unveiled. Check it out here.

The actors also opened up about their characters. For Karan, it was not easy to portray the role of Gaurv Tiwari in the show.

He said, "Taking on this role was one of the toughest experiences I've had, because I was portraying someone who genuinely believed he was dealing with forces far beyond what we can fully grasp, and who tragically left this world under unsettling circumstances. Filming his story shook me in ways I didn't expect; he was someone who wanted to be understood and acknowledged, and I'm grateful that, in some small way, I could help bring his journey to light. To understand Gaurav, I had to recognise the courage it takes to follow a calling most people question. His life was filled with doubt, pressure, and real danger, yet he never stopped chasing the truth. Portraying him was intense and changed me as an artist. I'm thankful I got to bring India's first paranormal investigator to the screen and step into a world that is both real and eerily unexplainable, and I'm excited for viewers to experience the emotion, mystery, and sheer intensity that shaped his path."

Kalki Koechlin, who plays Irene Venkat, added, "Irene's journey is about looking beyond perception. She begins with skepticism, but as she learns about Gaurav after his passing, she realizes the numerous layers that were a part of his life and work. That emotional shift was one major factor that drew me to the role. Playing Irene allowed me to explore that balance between curiosity and vulnerability, and it was a privilege to bring that to screen."

Bhay - The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery will premiere from 12th December exclusively on Amazon MX Player (ANI)

