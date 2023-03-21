Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Tuesday, bid adieu to Africa, with a scenic picture. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a picture which she captioned, "Leaving a bit of our hearts in the wild...Africa 2023..." In the picture, Kareena could be seen holding her younger son Jeh's hand and Saif, on the other hand, could be seen holding Taimur. Kareena Kapoor Khan Treat Fans With Her Chilling Vacation Picture From South Africa Trip!.

All of them can be seen moving towards their aircraft in the open ground. Soon after she posted the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "#kareenakapoor all time favourite," a fan wrote.

Another fan commented, "Family goals." "Very very beautiful picture," another user wrote. Kareena's Africa bucket is a lucrative one. From posting pictures of her chic style to sharing frames with her sons and husband, Kareena is treating her fans to all the special moments from Africa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pic of ‘Clean-Shave’ Hubby Saif Ali Khan From South Africa Trip!.

Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming pan-India film Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon and south actor Prabhas. Apart from that he also has the Hindi version of the popular Nordic drama series The Bridge in his kitty.