Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday shared that she misses her children as she is currently in quarantine after contracting COVID-19 earlier this week. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor, who along with her husband Saif Ali Khan is parent to two boys, Taimur and Jeh, took to her Instagram handle and shared a Story in which she wrote, "Covid I hate you... I miss my babies but....soon...will do this." Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Contestants From Previous Seasons to Roast This Year's Finalists of the Reality Show.

The 3 Idiots actor had tested positive for the deadly virus on December 13 after attending a gathering at filmmaker Karan Johar's house on December 8. Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, who too were present there had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, Karan has not contracted it. Harvey Weinstein Had Threatened to Replace Peter Jackson on Lord Of The Rings.

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Story Below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bebo's house help has also tested positive for COVID-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed on Wednesday. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which will release on Valentine's Day, 2022. The film is a loose adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

