Washington [US], February 19 (ANI): Actor Karen Gillan, who will be seen in the upcoming MCU flick 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', has joined the cast of the book-to-film crime drama film 'Sleeping Dogs'.

According to Variety, an American media company, she will be joining previously announced cast member Russell Crowe. Other actors Marton Csokas, Harry Greenwood, and Thomas M Wright. The movie will shoot in Australia next month.

Also Read | Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Passes Away; Actor-Politician, Who is Also Jr NTR’s Cousin, Had Suffered a Massive Cardiac Arrest During a TDP Rally.

The film 'Sleeping Dogs' is based on E.O. Chirovici's critically acclaimed novel 'The Book of Mirrors,' with a screenplay by Adam Cooper and Bill Collage. Cooper also makes his feature directorial debut with the project.

Variety has reported that Crowe's character, a former homicide investigator, in the wake of an innovative Alzheimer's treatment, is charged with revisiting a horrible murder case from his past--the gruesome murder of a college professor (Csokas).

Also Read | ‘Shehzada’ Kartik Aaryan Issued Challan for Parking Lamborghini on Wrong Side, Mumbai Traffic Police’s Quirky Post Goes Viral.

The detective asks his former partner to assist him in reviving the inquiry as he struggles to retrieve his memories. They come upon a seductive and enigmatic woman (Gillan), a maze of inconsistencies and secrets, and a horrifying reality that completely alters the detective's perspective of the world.

Mark Fasano of Nickel City Pictures produces, alongside Cooper, Collage, Deborah Glover and Pouya Shabazian of New Leaf Literary. Matthew Goldberg, Cliff Roberts, Highland Film Group's Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier and Ford Corbett executive produce, as per Variety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)