Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Thursday turned out to be a nostalgic day for actor Karisma Kapoor as she went back in time and shared a picture from her childhood days.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a throwback image of her carrying a bag that looked like a house.

"Flashback to the time before tote bags when I literally carried my house with me #throwbackthursday," Karisma quipped.

Karisma's bag caught the attention of several social media users.

Amrita Arora commented: "So cute." Karisma's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a red heart emoji on it.

In the image, Karisma can be seen sporting a white shirt with a dark coloured dress over it.

Recently, Karisma shot for a special project with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and filmmaker Punit Malhotra.

"Always special shooting with bebo... something exciting coming soon," she had written on Instagram a few days ago.

According to a few reports, the two sisters will be seen together in a commercial. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)