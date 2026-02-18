Kabul, February 18: Afghanistan, with Saudi Arabia, confirmed Ramadan will begin today following crescent moon sightings, and released three Pakistani soldiers. Deputy Spokesperson of Afghanistan Hamdullah Fitrat announced that those soldiers were captured on October 12, 2025, during clashes with Pakistan.

"In line with the policy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which emphasizes maintaining positive relations with all countries, and in respect for the arrival of the blessed month of Ramadan; a month of divine mercy and forgiveness; and in order to give a positive response to the request of the brotherly country of Saudi Arabia, as well as on the occasion of hosting the negotiating team that arrived in Kabul on Monday, three Pakistani soldiers who had been captured on October 12, 2025, during clashes with the Pakistani side, were released and handed over to the respected delegation that came from the brotherly country of Saudi Arabia," Fitrat said in a post on X.

د افغانستان اسلامي امارت د هغې تګلارې له مخې چې له ټولو هېوادونو سره د مثبتو اړیکو پر درلودلو ټینګار کوي، د روژې د مبارکې میاشتې د رارسېدو په احترام چې د الهي رحمتونو او بښنې میاشت ده، د ورور هیواد سعودي عربستان غوښتني ته د مثبت ځواب ویلو لپاره او د مذاکراتي ټیم د میلمه پالنې… pic.twitter.com/vAJHIoXbn4 — Hamdullah Fitratحمدالله فطرت (@FitratHamd) February 17, 2026

Wednesday is being observed as the first day of Ramadan, when Muslims begin fasting from dawn to sunset and engage in increased religious activities. The Taliban is also expected to observe the start of Ramadan, aligning with regional moon-sighting announcements and preparations already underway among communities, according to Khaama Press.

Pakistan's military said on October 12, 2025, that it killed more than 200 Afghan fighters, while Afghanistan claims it killed 58 Pakistani soldiers in cross-border clashes along their frontier. Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for Afghanistan's Taliban, on Sunday said 30 other Pakistani soldiers were wounded and a "significant amount" of Pakistani weapons fell into their hands, as per Al Jazeera.

Once warm, relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have deteriorated as Islamabad has accused Kabul of harbouring members of the TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan), and other armed groups which carry out attacks against it. The TTP, or Pakistani Taliban, was formed in 2007 in response to Pakistan's military operations in its tribal border regions supporting the US invasion of Afghanistan, and has since waged a deadly insurgency, as per Al Jazeera.

