Bengaluru, July 14: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and several political leaders have expressed grief over the death of veteran South Indian actress B Saroja Devi, remembering her as "Abhinaya Saraswati", as she was fondly addressed. Saroja Devi died on Monday at her residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru. She was 87.

She has worked in over 200 Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi films.

Siddaramaiah, in his condolence message posted on X, said her departure is a great loss to the Indian cinema. "The news of the death of veteran Kannada actress B Saroja Devi is painful. She acted in about 200 Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada language films and was known as Abhinaya Saraswati," he said. When we think of Saroja Devi, her soulful performances in films like Kittur Chennamma, Babruvahana, Anna Thangi come to mind, he said. She entertained moviegoers for decades. B Saroja Devi Dies at 87: Rajinikanth, Khushbu Sundar and Madhoo Shah Express Grief Over Legendary Actress’ Demise (View Posts).

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, also on X, "A loving farewell to Abhinaya Saraswathi." "The news of the demise of senior Kannada actress B Saroja Devi, popularly known as Abhinaya Saraswathi, is painful. She acted in five languages and served the film industry for 6 decades," he said. Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, expressing grief, said her passing away is an irreparable loss not only to Kannada but also to the entire Indian cinema. B Saroja Devi, Legendary South Indian Actress, Dies at 87 in Bengaluru Due to Age-Related Illness.

Stating that Saroja Devi was recognized as one of the greatest actresses of the Indian film industry, former CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "She had acted in many mythological and historical films and was a household name among Kannadigas. Her portrayal of Kittur Chennamma is still remembered by everyone." Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards were sought after for her achievements, he said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)