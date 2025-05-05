Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 5 (ANI): Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staged a protest against singer Sonu Nigam at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, for his alleged anti-Kannada statement.

On May 3, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against playback singer Sonu Nigam for allegedly making hurtful remarks about the Kannadiga community during a music event in Bengaluru.

The incident took place at the East Point College of Engineering and Technology in Virgonagar on April 25 and 26, and the singer is currently under investigation for his alleged controversial remarks during the programme.

According to reports, a young man allegedly insisted that Sonu Nigam sing in Kannada during the concert, which resulted in a heated exchange.

The complaint was lodged by Dharmaraj A, President of the Bengaluru City District Unit of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada organisation.

The complaint accuses Sonu Nigam of making "objectionable and emotionally provocative" statements that have hurt the sentiments of the Kannadiga community and incited hatred among various linguistic communities in Karnataka.

A part of the complaint reads: "This complaint is lodged against the renowned singer Shri Sonu Nigam for making objectionable and emotionally provocative statements during a musical event held on April 25 and 26, at East Point College of Engineering and Technology, Virgonagar, Bengaluru, which falls under your police station's jurisdiction. His statements have deeply hurt the sentiments of the Kannadiga community, incited hatred among various linguistic communities in Karnataka, and are likely to provoke violence. A video of Shri Sonu Nigam's statement has gone viral, causing widespread outrage among millions of Kannadigas across the state."

The FIR has been registered under Sections 351(2), 352(I), and 353 of the Indian Penal Code. The police are investigating the matter.

On May 4, Sonu Nigam took to social media to explain that a group of four to five individuals had caused disturbance during his event by shouting and threatening him to sing in Kannada.

However, the singer clarified that while there were isolated disruptions, the majority of the audience was supportive and in fact, women in the crowd even intervened, calling out the troublemakers.

In a self-made video posted on his Instagram handle, Sonu Nigam said, "There were only 4-5 goons who were shouting. In fact, thousands of people were stopping them. I remember the girls were shouting at them, 'Don't disturb the scene.' And it was very important to remind them that no one asked for the language when the pants were taken off in the Pahalgam incident... Kannadigas are very nice people. Don't think there's any wave or movement; there are always a few bad people everywhere. I'm sure of it."

He continued, "It's important to stop people who provoke others because it becomes a bigger issue later. In a land of love, if someone is sowing the seeds of hatred, you have to stop them. We will have to cut this crop later. Kannadigas are beautiful people, so please don't generalise them. There were only 4-5 boys who looked at me with anger. Not even half an hour into the show, after the first song, they started looking at me--not demanding, but threatening."

Kannadigas and Kannada cinema artists are outraged against the singer on social media. Pro-Kannada organisations have demanded that Sonu Nigam apologise. Sonu Nigam has shown much love for Kannada, so some fans also said he must be given one more chance to apologise instead of being banned. (ANI)

