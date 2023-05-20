Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI): As 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' completed one year of its release, actor Kartik Aaryan turned nostalgic and shared pictures from the movie.

Taking to Instagram, on Saturday, Kartik shared several photos and wrote, "Tin tin tin.. tinnin tin tin.. One Year To This. Thank you for all the love #BhoolBhulaiyaa2."

Also Read | Did Hrithik Roshan Hint at Jr NTR Being Part of War 2? Here's Why His Birthday Wish for the RRR Actor Fuels Speculation.

The very first photo showcased Kartik's hand referring to an emoji of a hook step from the title song of this movie.

At the same time, other photos featured the poster of the movie.

Also Read | Mom-to-Be Ileana D'Cruz Goes Out on a Drive, Shares Cute Pic On Insta!.

On the other hand, Actor Tabu took to her Instagram and dropped pictures from the movie.Along with the post, she wrote, "Sabko happy birthday #bhoolbhulaiyaa2@aneesbazmee @tseries.official @muradkhetani @kartikaaryan @kiaraaliaadvani @ipritamofficial @chaayaankan @varung0707 @manoharvermaaction and all our participants"

The pictures featured the trio- Kartik, Tabu and Kiara Advani from the set of the movie.

The comedy horror film revolves around 2 strangers, Reet as Kiara Advani and Ruhan as Kartik Aaryna who were destined to cross their paths. Their journey leads to an abandoned mansion to free a spirit trapped for 18 years.

A standalone sequel titled 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is helmed by Anees Bazmee and was a massive hit and its soundtrack is still unforgettable for the fans.

However, Kartik will be seen romancing again Kiara Advani in their upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. Recently, Kartik took to Instagram and treated his fans with a big surprise in the form of a teaser. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)