Dubai, January 27: Gold rates (gold prices) in the UAE reached historic new peaks on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, as the international market witnessed a parabolic rally. Following a massive surge in global spot prices, which breached the USD 5,100 per ounce milestone earlier today, Dubai’s retail markets adjusted significantly upward. In the morning session, 24-carat gold in Dubai was priced at AED 614.25 per gram, marking a substantial jump from the previous day's close of AED 601. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, January 27, in AED, USD and INR below.

Global Volatility Drives Safe-Haven Demand

The unprecedented rally is being fueled by a "perfect storm" of geopolitical and economic factors. Escalating trade tensions involving major world powers and new sanctions have sent investors flocking to gold as a safe-haven asset. Simultaneously, a sharp decline in the US Dollar Index—dropping to its lowest levels since 2022—has made the precious metal more affordable for international buyers, further stoking demand. Gold Rate Today, January 27, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Market analysts suggest that the psychological breakthrough of $5,000 and then USD 5,100 has triggered a "fear of missing out" (FOMO) among institutional investors, with some forecasting that prices could test the USD 6,000 level before the end of the year.

Dubai Gold Price Today, January 27, 2026

As of the latest morning session, here are the retail rates for gold in Dubai. Conversion rates used are approximately 1 USD = 3.673 AED and 1 AED = 24.96 INR.

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 614.25 167.23 15,332 10 Grams 6,142.50 1,672.34 1,53,317 1 Tola 7,162.16 1,950.00 1,78,767 22K 1 Gram 568.75 154.85 14,196 10 Grams 5,687.50 1,548.46 1,41,960 1 Tola 6,631.63 1,805.51 1,65,525 21K 1 Gram 542.00 147.56 13,528 10 Grams 5,420.00 1,475.63 1,35,283 1 Tola 6,319.72 1,720.59 1,57,740 18K 1 Gram 467.50 127.28 11,669 10 Grams 4,675.00 1,272.80 1,16,688 1 Tola 5,451.05 1,484.09 1,36,058

Impact on Retail and Investment

Despite the record-high prices, Dubai's Gold Souk remains active. While some local buyers have pivoted toward selling to capitalise on profit-taking, the "City of Gold" remains a preferred destination for international tourists, particularly from India, where domestic prices remain significantly higher due to import duties. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for January 26.

Investors are now looking ahead to the upcoming US Federal Reserve session, where any hints of further monetary easing could provide the next catalyst for bullion's upward trajectory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2026 10:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).