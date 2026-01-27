New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Ahead of the all- party meeting today, Congress leader K Suresh said the opposition will raise several public-related issues during the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament, which will begin on January 28.

Speaking to ANI here, Suresh said the Budget Session will formally begin with the President's address to both Houses on Wednesday. "Tomorrow, the President of India will address the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. On February 1, the Finance Minister will present the General Budget. Today, the government has convened an all-party meeting at 11 am. As Opposition parties, we are raising our voices as there are several pro-people issues in the country. We are demanding a discussion on important and burning issues," he said.

Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju called an all-party meeting on January 27 to discuss legislative business and key national issues ahead of the session. The meeting is being held in the main Committee Room of Parliament to set the agenda for the smooth conduct of proceedings.

The Budget Session will run from January 28 to April 2 with one break. The first phase is scheduled from January 28 to February 13, while the second phase will take place from March 9 to April 2. A total of 30 sittings are planned during the session. The Union Budget for 2026-27 will be presented on February 1. President Droupadi Murmu will formally open the session by addressing members of both Houses.

Ahead of the Budget, the Ministry of Finance highlighted previously announced customs duty measures aimed at supporting domestic manufacturing. In earlier Budget decisions, the Basic Customs Duty on flat panel displays was raised to 20 per cent, while duties on open cells and key components were reduced to 5 per cent to address inverted duty structures and promote local production under the 'Make in India' initiative.

During recent sessions, Opposition parties have sought discussions on issues including electoral roll revisions, air pollution and law-and-order concerns. The upcoming all-party meeting is expected to outline priorities for the session. (ANI)

