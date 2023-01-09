Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan is a proud pet parent to his little dog Katori.

On Sunday, he took to Instagram and shared an adorable video with Katori.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Winner Akshay Kelkar: From Personal Life to Career, All You Need to Know About the Actor Who Won Fourth Season of Mahesh Manjrekar-Hosted Reality Show.

In the clip, Kartik is seen posing with his dog and making cute expressions. Kartik adressed Katori as his "poser sibling."

"Poser Siblings," Kartik captioned the clip.

Also Read | The Beatles Legend Paul McCartney Almost Run Over Trying to Recreate the Abbey Road Album Cover.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnKTteJhy62/

Kartik and Katori's video has garnered several likes and comments.

Actress Kriti Sanon, who has two pet dogs Disco and Phoebe, commented, "Ufff exact like Disco!!! Must make them meet."

Author Tahira Kashyap wrote, "too cute."

Katori also has her own fan page with some super cute captions and pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be next seen in director Rohit Dhawan's upcoming masala entertainer 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 10.

He also has director Kabir Khan's next untitled film, Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and a romantic musical 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', which marks his second collaboration with Kiara Advani after the blockbuster hit 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)