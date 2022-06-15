Kartik Aaryan who is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, was spotted in the city today (June 15) with his pet pup, Katori. However, a usual day in an actor's life turned happy as he found a bunch of new fans as well as friends. In the clicks shared by our paps, we get to see the actor and his four-legged love posing with street kids. A day well-spent for Aaryan! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan Shares Video of Uganda Kids Grooving to His Film’s Title Track – WATCH.

Kartik Aaryan with his pup Katori:

Kartik Aaryan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Rooh Baba and his fans!

Kartik Aaryan With Fans (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

It's a goodbye from Kartik and Katori!

Kartik Aaryan and Katori (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

