Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): After 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are coming together for a romance drama titled 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'.

On Monday, the first look of both Kartik and Ananya was shared from the sets of the film in Europe. In the image, the actors can be seen holding passports and sharing a romantic kiss by the shore.

'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' will be released in theatres on February 13, 2026, coinciding with Valentine's Day.

"Flying together...again! #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri - in cinemas next Valentine's Day : 13th Feb, 2026," Kartik captioned the post.

The reunion of Kartik and Ananya left fans excited.

In the comment section, a social media user wrote, "Waited so long for this reunion still feels unreal can't wait to see you two stunning people back on the big screen.""Best wishes to you," another user commented.

The movie, directed by Sameer Vidwans, marks Kartik Aaryan's second collaboration with the director, following their work on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. It is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.

The plot details are still under wraps.

In the coming months, Kartik will also be seen in 'Nagzilla' directed by 'Fukrey' fame director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

Announcing the film, Kartik recently took to Instagram and shared his first look. The motion poster featured a shirtless Kartik looking at a city from a snake-infested lair.

"Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh leen, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar #Naagzilla - Naag lok ka Pehla kaand....Funnn phailaane Aa raha hu main, Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand ... Naag Panchami par aapke nazdeeki Sssssinemas mein. 14 August 2026 ko," he captioned the post.

'Nagzilla' will be released in theatres on August 14, 2026. (ANI)

