Kathmandu [Nepal], February 24 (ANI): With cell phones waving in the air, recording the soothing performance and hooting on the top, Nepali hip-hop followers on Saturday drenched themselves in the high-pitched music at a fair organized by the US Embassy.

On Saturday, The US Embassy in Kathmandu organised a Hip-Hop mela at in Kathmandu.

"Open own self and speak up" event showcased the unique celebration of Hip-Hop culture, providing a platform for Nepali artists to showcase their talents and engage with the public. People from all walks of life, particularly youths and music lovers, joined the show to celebrate hip-hop culture.

At the event, Sunil Tamang, a hip-hop artist, told ANI, "Events like these have been encouraging us and enthralling us, timely organization of these kinds of events would certainly give some reason for the Hip Hop artist to follow their passion. This would inspire people to come to this genre. Many people don't know about these kinds of events which are held in quite silence and don't know how to participate in."

The event, a part of The Arts Envoy Hip-Hop Program 2024, aims to bring together communities to appreciate and celebrate the art form. Saturday's event showcased dynamic performances, including dance, music, spoken words, and exhibition battles, live graffiti art and a visual arts exhibition adding an extra layer of excitement, highlighting the creativity and skills of the participants.

Performance by some of the best Hip Hop artists and musicians from US along with from Nepal bridged the cultural gap and gave exposure to emerging street artists to a wider audience.

According to the US Embassy in Kathmandu, the Hip Hop Mela is a crucial component of the Arts Envoy Program 2024, taking place from February 16 to 26. The Hip Hop fans in Nepal undoubtedly acknowledged the artistry shown by performances through their loud cheering. (ANI)

